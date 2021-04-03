Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $8.77 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

