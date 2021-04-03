Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $131.78 and a 1-year high of $268.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.37.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

