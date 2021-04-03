Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $20,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $2,454,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 166,397 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,971,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.19. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.88 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

