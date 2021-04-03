Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,108,232 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,935 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of Bank of Montreal worth $160,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMO opened at $90.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.59. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $43.26 and a 52 week high of $90.66.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

