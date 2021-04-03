Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.35% of Precision BioSciences worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $138,249.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $82,320.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,884,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,368,063.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,443 shares of company stock valued at $929,249. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

DTIL stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $588.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 105.74% and a negative net margin of 484.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.