Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.40% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 420,986 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,845,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after buying an additional 255,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 16.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,877,000 after buying an additional 226,043 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.66 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $321.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

