Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 19,577 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Vital Farms worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,942,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 677,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 164,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,337,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $24,032,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,486.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,086 shares in the company, valued at $541,920.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,794 shares of company stock worth $2,142,236.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $21.96 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Farms Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.