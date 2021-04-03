Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Luther Burbank worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 113.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,395.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

LBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:LBC opened at $11.73 on Friday. Luther Burbank Co. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $612.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

