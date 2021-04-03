Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $132.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.82. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $135.92.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

