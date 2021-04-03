Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Energy Fuels worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 49,311.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UUUU opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.30. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

In other news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,767 shares of company stock valued at $184,591 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

