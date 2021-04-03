Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.39 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,210,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after buying an additional 92,063 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,221,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after buying an additional 38,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 532,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

