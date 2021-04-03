Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.39 Million Stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.53% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119,761 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 94,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CODX. Maxim Group downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $105,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $418,506.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $9.56 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $274.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -3.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

