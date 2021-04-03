Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $715.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 3.28. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Aspira Women’s Health Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.