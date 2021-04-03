Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 753,804 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.53% of National CineMedia worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.69.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.07 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares in the company, valued at $550,647.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.