Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021


Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.03% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 64,304 shares during the last quarter.

IBDV opened at $24.84 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $27.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72.

