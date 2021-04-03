Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 4,595 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of Nathan’s Famous worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Nathan’s Famous by 5,770.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 230.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Nathan’s Famous in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 238,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,167,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NATH opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.31. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $73.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

