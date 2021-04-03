Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 83,586 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,489 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 83,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 188,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 43,852 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 706,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 252,851 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.70.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

