Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $69.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $75.60.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.