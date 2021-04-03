Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,967 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of Cytosorbents worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.72 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.36. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

