Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,079 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of Bank OZK worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 208,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 24.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 24,369 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

OZK opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.64%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

