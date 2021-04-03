Bao Finance Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Bao Finance has a market capitalization of $27.06 million and $2.59 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00074189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00300490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00090992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.85 or 0.00734720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00027288 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015187 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins.

