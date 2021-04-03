Base Protocol (BASE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $227,766.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00003448 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.88 million and approximately $227,766.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00073605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.92 or 0.00297330 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00090281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.11 or 0.00743844 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00027409 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00015726 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,500,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,417,536 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

