BASIC Trading Up 8.5% This Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BASIC has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $65.96 million and approximately $22.68 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00051863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.47 or 0.00674785 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00069392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00027539 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

