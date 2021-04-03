Basid Coin (BASID) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $60.74 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basid Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Basid Coin has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00073509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.95 or 0.00295195 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00089799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.60 or 0.00743499 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00027280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00015610 BTC.

Basid Coin Token Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 573,862,726 tokens. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.