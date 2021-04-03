Basis Cash 1-Day Volume Hits $456,308.00 (BAC)

Basis Cash (CURRENCY:BAC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Basis Cash token can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Basis Cash has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basis Cash has a market cap of $16.93 million and $456,308.00 worth of Basis Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00075256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.44 or 0.00289576 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00092693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.06 or 0.00757463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028050 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00015376 BTC.

About Basis Cash

Basis Cash’s total supply is 56,723,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,723,817 tokens. Basis Cash’s official website is basis.cash . Basis Cash’s official message board is medium.com/basis-cash

