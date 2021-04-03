Beacon Market Capitalization Tops $1.48 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 43.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $29,313.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00004896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00036498 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001471 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 77.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

