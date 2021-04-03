Beam (BEAM) Market Cap Hits $92.59 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Beam has a market cap of $92.59 million and $26.01 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00001909 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000514 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 84,811,400 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.