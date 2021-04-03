BeatzCoin (BTZC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,976.00

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $1,976.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00038265 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BTZC is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,235,783,178 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

