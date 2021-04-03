Beaxy (BXY) Market Cap Tops $3.52 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Beaxy has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $3.52 million and $1,759.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00051821 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.87 or 0.00674010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00069399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027728 BTC.

About Beaxy

Beaxy is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

