Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Holdings Reduced by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,959 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 108,288 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.