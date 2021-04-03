Beetle Coin Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $442,525.94 and approximately $268,354.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 61.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 197% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 260,439,320 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

