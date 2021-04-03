Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BDRFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $24.54.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

