Bela Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.00 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Bela coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bela has traded up 80.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bela has a total market capitalization of $198,593.64 and approximately $23.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.02 or 0.00345743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004099 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Bela Profile

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 54,926,283 coins and its circulating supply is 48,779,899 coins. The official website for Bela is livebela.com . Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Bela Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

