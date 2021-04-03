Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0759 on Exchanges

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 2% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $74.37 million and approximately $1,595.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

