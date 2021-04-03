Bella Protocol Market Cap Reaches $149.12 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $149.12 million and approximately $99.19 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for about $5.23 or 0.00008974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 54% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00052027 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.88 or 0.00672133 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027142 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

