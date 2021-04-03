Bella Protocol Price Hits $5.28 on Major Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for $5.28 or 0.00008825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $150.42 million and approximately $72.98 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded up 60.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bella Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00053981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.46 or 0.00679595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00071078 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00027915 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bella Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bella Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.