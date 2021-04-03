Benchmark Protocol Price Tops $1.31 on Major Exchanges (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.74 million and approximately $712,994.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00077399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.38 or 0.00328595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $454.54 or 0.00784526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00091258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00027864 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00016459 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 114,195,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,521,703 tokens. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

