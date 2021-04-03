Beowulf Market Cap Hits $14.28 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Beowulf has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and $3,144.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00072822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.00326359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $438.69 or 0.00763505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00090105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026826 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beowulf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

