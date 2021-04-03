BEPRO Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19.02 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. BEPRO Network has a market cap of $39.52 million and approximately $19.02 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BEPRO Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00051925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.31 or 0.00672498 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00069580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00027237 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

