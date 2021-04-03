Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Berry from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Berry by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berry has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.94.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

