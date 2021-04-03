Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,515 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 283,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Best Buy worth $97,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBY opened at $115.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

In other news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $1,028,419.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,536,570.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.26.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

