BetterBetting Trading 43,024.5% Higher This Week (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BetterBetting coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.96 or 0.00675553 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00069870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028091 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

