Bezant Price Down 38.1% Over Last 7 Days (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Bezant has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $8,680.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bezant token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00052350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.00 or 0.00668718 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00027880 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

BZNT is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

