BiblePay (BBP) Market Cap Achieves $1.36 Million

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded up 58.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One BiblePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BiblePay has traded up 94% against the dollar. BiblePay has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $88,628.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BiblePay

BiblePay is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “

Buying and Selling BiblePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

