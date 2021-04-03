Bickling Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,000. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF makes up 2.4% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 16,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000.

ARKG stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.51. 3,590,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,863,476. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $28.71 and a 1 year high of $115.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.43.

