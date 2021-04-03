Bickling Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.0% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after buying an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after buying an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,315 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,461,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764,007. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average of $84.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $63.27 and a one year high of $93.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

