Bickling Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of IWO traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $304.97. The company had a trading volume of 806,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,656. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $143.26 and a one year high of $339.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

