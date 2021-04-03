Bickling Financial Services Inc. Takes $2.48 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.5% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.57. 55,685,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,453,742. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $180.97 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

