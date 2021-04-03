Bickling Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Bickling Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,569,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,434. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.35.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

