Bickling Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,232,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

